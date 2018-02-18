House Speaker Paul Ryan said he and his wife have not discussed him seeking re-election in November when asked whether he would step down from congressional leadership after the 2018 midterm cycle.

"Look, my wife and I have that conversation in the spring of every election year. We haven't had that yet. We'll figure it out then," the Wisconsin Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" in an interview that aired Sunday, before saying he was confident the GOP would maintain control of the House.

Ryan also used the appearance to defend his role in shaping the two-year budget accord agreed to by lawmakers that increases federal government spending and the country's trillion-dollar deficit.

Ryan argued entitlement reform, specifically changes to healthcare benefits, would help reduce U.S. debt in the future.