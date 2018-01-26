House Speaker Paul Ryan's super PAC released its first television ad Friday, targeting Pennsylvania’s March special congressional election.

The $1.5 million ad blitz by the Congressional Leadership Fund dubs Democratic candidate Conor Lamb one of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s “sheep” busy promoting her “extreme agenda.”

“His name is Conor Lamb. But in Washington, he’d be one of Nancy Pelosi’s sheep,” a narrator in the ad says. “Lamb would join the liberal flock and follow Pelosi’s lead. Voting the straight liberal party line for Pelosi’s extreme agenda.”

This is only the CLF’s latest effort to support Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone in the upcoming special election to take place on March 13. Earlier this month, CLF opened two field offices in Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district with 50 full-time doorknockers.

“Nancy Pelosi is the most unpopular, most toxic elected official in the country, and Conor Lamb is running to be her rubber stamp in Congress,” CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss said. “Pennsylvanians deserve a proven conservative leader like Rick Saccone, who will stand up for Pennsylvania families and their values.”

Other Republican groups also began spending in the district early to prevent another upset election going into the midterm elections this fall, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee just made its first investment this week.

The DCCC announced that it purchased $69,000 in television ads to boost Lamb that will run for two weeks starting on Jan. 30. Democrats have expressed confidence in Lamb as a candidate.

President Trump carried the district by nearly 20 points in 2016, and has already traveled to the state expressing support for Saccone. The president has said he plans to hold a rally for Saccone before the special election.