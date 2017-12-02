House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said early Saturday morning that Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., should resign from Congress after he was accused by a former staffer of unwanted sexual advances during his congressional campaign.

"Across the nation, in every industry, brave women are coming forward to share stories of harassment that must be heard," Pelosi said. "In Congress, no one should face sexual harassment in order to work in an office or in a campaign. The young woman's documented account is convincing, and I commend her for the courage it took to come forward."

"In light of these upsetting allegations, Congressman Kihuen should resign," Pelosi said.

Pelosi's call came after Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, said that Kihuen should resign from the lower chamber.

According to the accuser, Kihuen asked her on dates and for sex numerous times. She said he also put his hand on her thigh on two occasions during his 2016 campaign.

In a statement, Kihuen apologized for his actions, although he said in a subsequent statement that he does not "recall any of the circumstances" that were alleged by the accuser.

“The staff member in question was a valued member of my team. I sincerely apologize for anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable," Kihuen said. "I take this matter seriously as it is not indicative of who I am. I was raised in a strong family that taught me to treat women with the utmost dignity and respect. I have spent my fifteen years in public service fighting for women’s equality, and I will continue to do so.”

The allegations make Kihuen the latest member of Congress to be accused of sexual improprieties. That list also includes Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., who Pelosi has also said should resign.