House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., panned President Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night, arguing it was nothing more than a "self-congratulatory speech" that lacked vision.

“Tonight, the President presented a self-congratulatory speech without vision," Pelosi said in a short statement. "He promised unity, but sowed division."

"America deserves better," she added.

Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers largely stayed muted on their side of the aisle during the Tuesday night primetime address, with many wearing black in solidarity with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.