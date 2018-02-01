WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Vice President Mike Pence promised Republican lawmakers at their annual retreat Wednesday night that President Trump would help them promote GOP successes ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

“President Trump and I are going to be with you every step of the way in 2018 to tell that story to the American people,” Pence, a former House lawmaker, told the crowd.

Pence addressed a shaken audience of Republican senators, House members, and their families. The group arrived at the Greenbrier Resort Wednesday afternoon on buses, hours later than scheduled, after their Amtrak train slammed into a truck outside of Charlottesville, Va.

A truck passenger was killed and another person was severely injured. A House lawmaker and a GOP aide were also hurt, along with two train employees.

“I know it’s been a harrowing day for all of you who were involved in the train accident,” Pence said.

Pence described hearing about the wreck while he was in the Oval Office with Trump.

“For me, and I know for the president, we were both deeply troubled from initial reports,” Pence said. “But were quickly relieved the scope of the accident was not larger.”

The accident came a day after Republicans celebrated Trump’s first State of the Union address, during which he touted the passage of tax reform, the historic confirmation of judges, the booming economy, and reforms to veterans' health programs.

“We gather less than 24 hours from a great night for America,” Pence said. “How about that speech last night?”

Trump, who has had a tumultuous relationship with some Republicans, will address the GOP retreat on Thursday.

Pence told Republicans, “We’ve got a story to tell men and women,” and asked them to “reflect on your successes,” and the difference it is making in the lives of working people.

Republicans face difficult political prospects in 2018. Some polls have shown a significant advantage for Democrats on the generic ballot in the House, but a new survey shows the lead has shrunk to a statistical tie. Senate Republicans are in better shape, because more vulnerable Democrats are up for re-election this year.

Pence on Tuesday stopped at a coal company before arriving at the Greenbrier. Pence said the GOP-passed tax cut plan is allowing the company to provide bonuses for 1,100 employees and to invest $8 million back into their business.

Earlier in the day, Pence attacked Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is running a tough race for re-election and is the state’s former governor, for voting against the tax bill.

“We’ve made incredible progress, but we need to finish the job,” Pence told Republicans. “Go tell the story in your district, and in your state. And how determined each one of us is in continuing to deliver the results that are going to result in an America more prosperous.”