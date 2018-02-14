Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that the Trump administration has “no tolerance” for domestic violence amid the scandal over former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, but admitted the situation could have been handled “better.”

“This administration has no tolerance for domestic violence. The White House could've handled this better, and I still feel that way,” Pence said Wednesday at an event in downtown Washington.

Porter left the administration last week after accusations of abuse by two ex-wives, forcing the White House to defend its process of vetting employees, and explain why he was given an interim security clearance. It also led to questions about what White House chief of staff John Kelly knew of what the FBI revealed during Porter’s background check.

Reports have said Kelly’s job may be at risk.

When asked Wednesday about Kelly, Pence called him a “good man” and that he has done “a remarkable job” as chief of staff.

“I look forward to working with him for many months to come,” Pence said, adding that he and President Trump still have “great confidence” in Kelly.