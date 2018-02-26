The Pentagon said Monday it has not received any order to review its policy on allowing military personnel to be armed while on bases or other facilities, after President Trump indicated he wants to change current procedures.

“We have not received any new guidance,” said Lt. Col. Jamie Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said of the policy, which was just updated 14 months ago in the wake of an attack on a Marine recruiting station and Navy Reserve center in Tennessee that killed five service members in 2015.

Last week, President Trump referred to the deadly shooting in Chattanooga, Tenn., as an example of a “gun-free zone” that left military personal defenseless in the face of a “maniac” who first wounded a marine by shooting through the window of a storefront recruiting office, and then attacked a Naval Reserve Center several miles away where he fatally shot four marines and a sailor.

The gunman, identified as Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, was shot dead by police at the scene.

“They were on a military base in a gun-free zone. They were asked to check their guns quite far away, and a maniac walked in, guns blazing, killed all five of them,” Trump said in a speech the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday. “He wouldn't have had a chance if these world-class marksmen had, on a military base, access to their guns. And I'm going to look at that whole policy on military bases.”

The Pentagon said the 2015 shooting prompted an exhaustive review of current regulations about when unformed personnel can have guns at work, including personal firearms for their own protection in states that allow concealed or open carry.

“Typically, only those engaged in law enforcement-related duties carry firearms,” said Davis.

Military commanders do have the discretion to grant permission for defense personnel to carry a privately-owned firearm for personal protection on a case-by-case basis.

But that permission is “not universal and not indefinite,” Davis said. “It’s for select people for a certain period of time.”

The 2015 shooting prompted a complete review of the prohibition on guns in the workplace, and resulted in a 26-page directive issued in November of 2016 that outlined the conditions under which uniformed military of civilian DoD workers could be armed.

“Arming DoD personnel other than law enforcement and security personnel will be considered for locations where law enforcement or security personnel are not located on site or in a reasonable proximity,” the policy stated. It specifically bars military recruiters from carrying guns when they visit high schools that already have law enforcement or security personnel on site.

It also required that any armed personnel receive training on what they should do when first responders arrive during or after an active shooter event or other hostile action, and said priority should be given to arming personnel “who have had training in scaled use of force.”