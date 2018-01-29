The Pentagon has ordered a review of current policy on the use of personal fitness trackers and wearable electronics after a private company published an interactive map that, in theory, could identify the location of U.S. troops in war zones.

The review is in response to the discovery that the GPS tracking company Strava posted what it called a “Global Heat Map” that shows the movement and jogging routes to subscribers of the company’s fitness service over a two-year period, between 2015 and 2017.

While most of the routes, which show up as bright lines on the maps, are innocuous, there is some concern that U.S. troops may have shared data while exercising at U.S. bases in war zones, in places like Iraq, Syria, or Afghanistan.

“DoD personnel are advised to emplace strict privacy settings on wireless technologies and applications, and such technologies are forbidden at specific DoD sites and during specific activities,” said Col. Rob Manning. He said after the map was brought to the attention of senior leaders, a review was ordered to make sure current policies were adequate to protect sensitive military locations.

Asked if the published data had compromised the location of U.S. troops in any classified or sensitive areas, Manning said, “Not to my knowledge.”

U.S. troops get regular training on ways to lower their online profile, including severely limiting access to social media accounts, and avoiding the public posting of any personal photos or information.

But officials were not sure that all personnel were aware of how Fitbits and other GPS trackers share information with the app creators.

“The rapid development of technology requires constant refinement of policies and procedures to enhance force protection and operational security,” said Manning. “We take these matters seriously, and are reviewing the situation to determine whether and additional training or guidance is required, and if any additional policy must be developed to ensure the safety of DoD personnel, at home and abroad.”