Secret Service agents arrested someone for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening to harm and destroy property outside the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement Thursday night.

The arrest did not affect White House operations, the Secret Service added, according to NBC Washington. No further details, including the individual's identity, are immediately available.

Trump was at the White House this evening, and earlier tweeted about his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The latest incident comes only days after the Secret Service said a man died after he shot himself outside the White House. The agency said no one else was injured in that incident over the weekend.