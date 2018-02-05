Rep. Peter King said Sunday he’s seen more evidence of collusion between Russia and the Clintons than with the Trump campaign.

“I’ve been involved with this now for the last 18 months, and I have not seen one bit of evidence of any collusion at all between the Trump campaign and Russia,” said King, R-N.Y., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaking on the local radio show, “The Cats Roundtable.”

“There was more possibility of the Russians being involved in the Hillary Clinton campaign,” King added. “So many Russians had paid money to Bill Clinton and also the Clinton Foundation.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller is currently investigating whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

King, in the interview, went on to downplay the national security implications of the Republican-written memo his committee released on Friday, which accuses the FBI and Justice Department of abusing their surveillance powers in the Russia probe.

“The FBI went through [the memo] line by line,” King said. “They did not find one factual error. Nor did they find any threat to national security. They said they disagreed with the conclusion. Well [no wonder]. The conclusion is critical of high-ranking people in the FBI.”

The memo alleges the FBI misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in obtaining a secret warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who U.S. authorities suspected was a Russian agent.

Though Trump said the memo vindicated him, multiple Republican lawmakers said Sunday the Mueller probe should continue.

Republicans allege the FBI did not tell the court that they were relying partially on information they had received from a dossier complied by an ex-British spy, Christopher Steele, who was working for an opposition research firm hired by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

The New York Times and others have reported the FBI did tell the court that Steele’s information was funded by a political entity, though it did not specifically name the DNC or Clinton campaign.

House Democrats are eager to release their own memo, which they say would provide more context and tell a different story. The Democratic memo has been made available to all members of the House, but it has not yet been made public, which Republicans say is the proper process to go through.