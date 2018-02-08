Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will replace Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker at Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast dinner.

Rep. Kevin Cramer, D-N.D., told KXJB-TV that Wentz, an alumnus of North Dakota State University, will deliver the keynote address in place of the vice president, who will be attending the Olympic opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Prayer Breakfast, which is set to take place on Thursday, Feb. 8th, in Washington, D.C., is an annual event designed to bring world leaders and influencers together.

Previous keynote speakers at the annual dinner include Ben Carson, who is now secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Mother Teresa, and Bono.

Multiple players from the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to skip the traditional White House reception held for the Super Bowl champions later this year in protest of President Trump, who has been an outspoken critic of the NFL and players who kneel during the national anthem.

Wentz, who sat out during the Super Bowl due to an ACL injury, is expected to attend the White House reception as well.