Pope Francis called for peace and a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians in his Christmas homily at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

"On this festive day let us ask the lord for peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land," the Roman Catholic leader said before a crowd of worshipers.

“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached one that would allow the peaceful co-existence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders," he added.

Pope Francis also touched on other international issues, including North Korean aggression and the migration crisis.

Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops have taken place in the weeks since President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and declared the U.S. would move its embassy to Jerusalem.

The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to condemn the president’s decision on Jerusalem on Thursday, a move U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the U.S. "will remember."

"America will put our embassy in Jerusalem," Haley said. She added: "No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that. But this vote will make a difference on how Americans look on the U.N."