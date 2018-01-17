Pornstar Stormy Daniels confirmed she had an affair with President Trump in an interview she gave in 2011, corroborating allegations that have been vehemently denied by the White House and Daniels.

The interview with In Touch magazine contains intimate details of the affair in 2006, a year after Trump married his third wife and current first lady Melania Trump, who was pregnant with their son, Barron, at the time.

It was newly reported last week that adult film star Stephanie Clifford, known in the industry as Stormy Daniels, was paid hush money by President Trump during the election to remain quiet about an affair that took place between the two.

Although Clifford adamantly denied the allegations in a letter published by Trump's lawyer on Jan. 10, In Touch magazine published an interview on Wednesday that was conducted in 2011 where Clifford details her affair with Trump. In the interview, both Clifford's ex-husband Mike Moz and friend Randy Spears confirmed her story.

"I actually don't even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like 'Please, don't try to pay me,'" Clifford told In Touch at the time.

According to the magazine, Cliffords also took and passed a polygraph test during the interview.

“President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels,” Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen told In Touch.