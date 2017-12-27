Prince Harry skirted the issue of inviting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to his wedding to Meghan Markle.

“I don’t know about that. We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet,” Harry told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show.

“So who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not. … I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise,” Harry added.

After Harry and Markle announced their engagement last month, the Obamas congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

The British prince, who shares a close relationship with Obama, interviewed him for the BBC show he guest edited. It was taped when the two were in Canada for this year’s Invictus Games and aired Wednesday.

“We share the same kind of mindset and the outlook on the charitable sector, the foundations, and mainly on the youth of today,” Harry said of Obama.

Harry and Markle are said to want to invite the Obamas to their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, but the U.K. government is reportedly worried it may offend President Trump.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the queen,” a government source told the Sun newspaper.

“Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If [Prime Minister Theresa May] lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up,” the source said.