Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to invite former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama to their upcoming nuptials, but British government sources say doing so may offend President Trump, according to a new report.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” a senior British government source told the Sun tabloid. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the queen.”

The report also said a snub of Trump may also harm the president's relationship with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Conversations are ongoing ... and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the [prime minister] lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up,” the source told the Sun.

Harry and former President Obama have hung out a few times in the past, and the prince attended the inaugural Obama Foundation summit in October.

"Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together," Obama wrote on Twitter after the couple's engagement was announced.

Relations between Trump and British officials have reportedly been strained, as President Trump recently retweeted a controversial, anti-Muslim video from a far-right British group. He has also criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the government's response to recent terror attacks.

The royal wedding, scheduled for May 19 at Windsor Castle, is not a state event, so heads of state do not have to be invited, according to the report.