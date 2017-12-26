Singer Joy Villa has filed an assault complaint against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski after she said he slapped her butt at a party last month.

Villa, known for wearing a "Make America Great Again" dress to this year's Grammys, told Newsweek she contacted police this week regarding the Nov. 28 incident, in which she said Lewandowski touched her twice at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Villa said after the two posed for a picture together at the party, Lewandowski smacked her on the rear. She said she has yet to receive an apology from Lewandowski.

“I would like to see [Lewandowski] apologize, to admit that he disrespected me — he disrespected the president, because he's close to the president,” Villa said.

She said she told a Metropolitan Police Department detective she wanted to file a sexual harassment claim, but was informed the incident she described was assault.

The department has opened a case into the matter, and Lewandowski has not been charged, according to the report.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, battery charges were filed and later dropped against Lewandowski after he was accused of grabbing a female reporter.

Lewandowski did not return Newsweek's request for comment.