A group of protesters mobbed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's apartment building in New York City on Tuesday, upset that he was unable to secure a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program despite leading his caucus to vote against a short-term spending bill over the issue last week that ultimately resulting in a partial government shutdown.

"Our community is outraged by the Senate vote to pass a temporary budget deal with no solution for Dreamers," "Our Lives Are On The Line, Chuck!" rally organizers wrote on Facebook ahead of their march from Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza to Schumer's home nearby.

"It is past time for Senator Schumer to use his political power in Congress as the minority leader and finally bring home a clean #DreamActNow for undocumented youth, without compromising the future of their families by funding a racist wall and increased border security measures that only tear families apart," they added.

About 75 people joined the demonstration against the New York Democrat, who was not home at the time, the Associated Press and a local ABC-affiliate TV station reported.

"If Chuck won't let us dream, we won't let him sleep," the crowd chanted, per Fox News.

Schumer's spokesman defended the top Democrat's actions, saying his work had forced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to guarantee a vote in the upper chamber on a bipartisan immigration bill addressing the DACA program.

"These fine young people are American in every sense of the word but for their status and the Senator will work hard-day and night-to pass legislation to protect them," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Schumer was among a number of Senate Democrats on Monday who joined most Republican senators to vote 81-18 in favor of reopening the government.

A partial government shutdown went into effect midnight Saturday after Democrats and some Republicans voted to block a funding bill in the upper chamber following the breakdown in talks regarding immigration reform.