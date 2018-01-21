Demonstrators protesting President Trump managed to unfurl a banner outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

After climbing up flagpoles, the protesters hung up a sign that read: "Don't Trump Our Communities." The crowd that had marched on Union Station had been chanting "Black lives, they matter here," according to Twitter posts from NBC Washington's Aimee Cho.

Update: the flagpole climbers have now succeeded in unfurling a banner that reads "Don't Trump Our Communities" outside Union Station @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/3n8rVWqGNb— Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) January 20, 2018

Upon climbing down the flagpolls with the help of firefighters, the demonstrators who hung the banner were arrested by police.

The banner had "Black Lives Matter" written on it. Posts on social media suggested the demonstrators involved with the banner were drawing attention to LGBT rights and those defendents who still face charges for allegedly rioting one year ago during Trump's inauguration.

Thousands of people gathered in the nation's capital, other cities across the U.S., and around the world on Saturday to participate in the second Women's March.

Though many participants carried overtly anti-Trump signs, the president celebrated the event with an afternoon tweet.

“Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” Trump said. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

The demonstration at Union Station, which is less than two miles east of the White House, followed last weekend's stunt at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., where the word "shithole" appeared on the outer wall of the building along with smiling poop emojis.

Trump's White House and Congress are in the middle of a contentious debate to come to an short-term spending agreement to end a government shutdown which has gone on for more than 16 hours.