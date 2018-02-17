More than 100 people, including victims of mass shootings in Virginia, protested in front of the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Va., late Friday.

The protest was in response to the Wednesday school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed.

Peter Read, the father of a student killed in the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting that left 32 people dead, said at the protest to the latest mass shooting is “maddening,” according to a report from the local ABC affiliate.

“It very quickly takes us back to where were in April of 2007,” he said.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said at the rally that the NRA, which has worked to stymie gun control measures in Congress, is responsible for the deaths. “Children are dead because of you,” he said, according to the affiliate.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the school shooting in Florida. It took place in Parkland, Fla., Lakeland.