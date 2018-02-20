Mitt Romney has served as governor of Massachusetts, and now he's served pancakes, too.

Romney, who is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring, posted a picture on Twitter President's Day of him being an ordinary guy cooking pancakes in a kitchen with some of his grandchildren.

"Never too many cooks in the kitchen," Romney tweeted Monday evening.

Never too many cooks in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/FWM33vHpT3— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 19, 2018

The former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee in 2012 announced Friday that he is running for the Senate.

He and wife, Ann, have five children and 18 grandchildren.

Merry Christmas from our family to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/kep6SnNysO— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 25, 2017

Romney's father, George, was also a politician and served as governor of Michigan in the 1950s and 1960s.