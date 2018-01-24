The public is split on the GOP tax cuts one month after President Trump signed them, as the vast majority of Democrats think that the bill won't help their families or the country.

Twenty-nine percent of Americans say the tax bill will benefit them, while 27 percent say it will hurt them, according to a Pew poll released Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 40 percent of respondents said the law will have a bad effect on the country as a whole, versus 35 percent who believe it will help.

The results are largely driven by overwhelming Democratic skepticism of the law, which was passed with only Republican votes.

Only about one out of every 10 Democrats believes the tax cuts will help the country or benefit their families, according to the poll.

The tax cuts are projected to reduce taxes at all income levels in the next few years, according to the official congressional scorekeepers, although they are set to expire in future years. The law also eliminated Obamacare's individual mandate penalties, a key feature of the healthcare law.

High-earning Republicans are the most likely to think the tax law is going to help the country. High-earning Democrats are even more opposed to it than their lower-earning co-partisans.

Republicans have tried to boost the law's perception in recent weeks by highlighting bonuses and investment announcements made by companies that have cited the tax cuts for the moves.

The Pew poll was conducted by telephone in mid-January and included about 1,500 adults.