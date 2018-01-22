A year of being commander-in-chief under his belt and the public is split on whether or not President Trump is mentally stable.

According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, 48 percent of adults adults think Trump is mentally stable — but another 47 think he is not.

Of that, 55 percent of women don’t think he is mentally stable.

Seventy-five percent of Democrats don’t think Trump is mentally stable, and 46 percent of independents share that view. Just 14 percent of Republicans agree that Trump is not mentally stable.

The poll also found that 74 percent do not find Trump to be a genius — something he claimed he was on Twitter — and another 70 percent say he does not act in a way that is proper and fitting for a president.

Just 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, while 58 percent disapprove, a number that has been unchanged since July.

The random telephone poll of 1,005 adults was conducted Jan. 15-18, and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.