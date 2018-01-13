Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello called out President Trump on Friday for his "unacceptable," "surreal" comments about foreign countries.

"It is completely unacceptable. It is surreal at this juncture to imagine that this was said by the president," Rossello said during a town hall meeting in Kissimmee, Fla., when asked about the remarks Trump reportedly made a day prior.

“Unacceptable and surreal” is how the Governor of Puerto Rico @ricardorossello reacted to President Trump’s alleged "shit hole” remarks. This condemnation is notable, because since hurricane Maria (9.20.17), I’ve listened to the Governor go out of his way not to criticize Trump. pic.twitter.com/Ncq9dPSL2n— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 13, 2018

Reports Thursday said that Trump had made offensive statements about Haiti and African nations, including a reference to "shithole countries," during a White House meeting regarding immigration.

Trump pushed back on the reports on Friday, but did admit to using "tough" language.

Rossello was in the continental U.S. to advocate for a supplemental hurricane aid package, relief from the federal tax reform package, and Puerto Rican statehood.

His reaction to Trump's comments contrast with the general praise he gave the president for his administration's response to Hurricane Maria after it struck the island territory in September.