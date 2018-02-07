Music producer Quincy Jones thinks Hillary Clinton is disliked because she’s too secretive.

“It’s because there’s a side of her,” he explained to Vulture, “when you keep secrets, they backfire.”

Jones said he used to hang around the White House during Bill Clinton’s presidency, but was tight-lipped about what secrets Hillary Clinton is keeping.

“This is something else I shouldn’t be talking about,” he said. “I know too much, man.”

Jones said last year he wouldn’t visit the White House while President Trump occupies it.

In his interview with Vulture, he called Trump a “crazy motherfucker” and revealed he used to date Ivanka Trump.