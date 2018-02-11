Sen. Rand Paul said Sunday President Trump’s anti-war instincts are being muted by generals he’s named to senior positions in his administration.

The Kentucky Republican said he believes Trump is "the least interventionist-minded president we've had in a long time," but that advisers are pushing back on the impulse.

“This is something that we've seen even going back to Reagan. Conservatives said, 'Oh, we love Reagan,' and then the people appointed around him were all big government types,” Paul said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

“I think Donald Trump is probably the least interventionist-minded president we've had in a long time. I mean, he criticized George Bush for the intervention in the Iraq War. I think he's not that excited about continuing the Afghan war forever, but the generals he's surrounded him[self] with don't want to admit there's not a military solution. So the war goes on and on and on,” Paul said.

Paul, who occasionally golfs with Trump, forced a brief government shutdown last weekend over a spending deal that increased military and domestic spending. He said Sunday the fact "we're actively at war in about seven countries" impacts budgeting.

“Really, I think after 15 years and $1 trillion with the Afghans, it's time for them to take over their country,” he said.