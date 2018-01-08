Sen. Rand Paul said the injuries he suffered from an attack by his neighbor while doing yard work in Kentucky left him in “a living hell.”

“A little bit better each day. It was sort of I guess a living hell for the first four or five weeks,” Paul said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday when asked how he’s doing.

“Couldn't get out of bed without assistance, six broken ribs, damage to my lungs, two bouts of pneumonia. It was really a tough go of it. But each day I feel a little bit better. This last month I've been doing better.”

Paul was hospitalized after being attacked in early November by a neighbor who he had lived near for decades. Reports indicate the neighbor was angry at Paul and appeared to have liberal political views.

Paul said it was the capper to a rough year for him. The Kentucky senator was also on the baseball field when Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot by an attempted assassin who opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for the annual congressional baseball game.

“I was also at the baseball field when we were shot at with semi-automatic fire, and Steve Scalise was severely wounded, and I was ten feet from a young staffer who was shot in the leg,” Paul said.

“So yeah, I've been involved in violent attacks twice in the last year. And so, we're very aware of it. And I think one of the things about motivations is people got obsessed, some in the media, about the motivations. But I think really we usually don't ask if someone's raped or mugged or whatever why the person did it. We want punishment and deterrents.”