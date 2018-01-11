Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is prepared to filibuster the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is up for a vote in the House to authorize a six-year extension, in an effort to get warrant requirement for Americans.

Section 702 permits the intelligence community to oversee foreign communications and will expire on Jan. 19. But those who oppose the program claim it permits warrantless collection of private information from U.S. citizens.

“My worry is that they also collect information on millions of Americans, and I don’t want that database to be searched without a warrant,” Paul said, according to CNN.

“I will filibuster and do whatever to stop that,” he added.

In the event that protections were included for U.S. citizens’ private information, Paul said he would support reauthorizing Section 702.

Paul appeared Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., calling for Section 702 reform.

If Paul did choose to filibuster, it would not be the first time he has done so. For example, he spoke for 10 hours and 30 minutes on the Senate floor in 2015 against the National Security Agency surveillance programs approved by the Patriot Act.

Paul is at odds with the Trump administration over Section 702, as the Trump administration would like it to be reauthorized without any changes.

"The Administration strongly opposes the 'USA Rights' amendment to the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act, which the House will consider tomorrow," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement late Wednesday. "This amendment would re-establish the walls between intelligence and law enforcement that our country knocked down following the attacks of 9/11 in order to increase information sharing and improve our national security. The Administration urges the House to reject this amendment and preserve the useful role FISA’s Section 702 authority plays in protecting American lives."