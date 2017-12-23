Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter Saturday for his annual “airing of grievances” in celebration of Festivus, a parody holiday that was popularized by the 1990’s show “Seinfeld.”

Since becoming active on Twitter, Paul has celebrated Festivus by sharing his personal grievances in a series of good-humored tweets typically aimed at his congressional colleagues or government policies.

"Good morning, #Festivus celebrants and twitter! Today, I will have an #AiringofGrievances to wish you a #HappyFestivus," Paul wrote Saturday morning before beginning his tweetstorm.

Good morning, #Festivus celebrants and twitter! Today, I will have an #AiringofGrievances to wish you a #HappyFestivus— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

He first took aim at Hillary Clinton for her 2016 campaign memoir, What Happened, writing: “I hear that many people are saying great thinks about Hillary’s book and It won some major major awards. That’s great for her, seriously.”

I hear that many people are saying great thinks about Hillary’s book and It won some major major awards. That’s great for her, seriously. pic.twitter.com/TjuIUbDniK— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

Paul then took a sarcastic swipe at Clinton's 2016 rival, President Trump.

That’s high praise considering he thinks the first two were both inspired by God.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

If anyone doesn’t get that you can read about It here https://t.co/NR6cB63tmo— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

The Kentucky senator added that Trump took “Festivus” off this year because “he airs his grievances on here every day.”

I want to pause to wish @realDonaldTrump a Happy Festivus. We told him to take today off, since he airs his grievances on here every day pic.twitter.com/OicIz1x5Uj— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

He also mocked his colleague, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for feuding with actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the popular movie series "Star Wars."

“There are how many million Americans who’ve wanted to force-choke Ted, and he picked on the one who could do It. Brave, he is,” Paul wrote.

There are how many million Americans who’ve wanted to force-choke Ted, and he picked on the one who could do It. Brave, he is pic.twitter.com/rL5c65wMoH— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

Followed by: “I’m KIDDING, Ted. You’re likeable enough.”

I’m KIDDING, Ted. You’re likeable enough— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

Remarking on the recent UFO conspiracy theory trend following a report from the New York Times that the Pentagon had been funding research into UFO sightings, he wrote to former Sen. Harry Reid. D-Nev., who is credited with securing funding for the project: “HOW IS IT YOU NEVER TOLD ME ABOUT THE ALIENS, HARRY??!!”

HOW IS IT YOU NEVER TOLD ME ABOUT THE ALIENS, HARRY??!!— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2017

Paul sent a number of other tweets in the Saturday tweet storm in regards to government waste and other government policies in accordance with his libertarian-leaning stances.