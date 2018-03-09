Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, pleaded guilty Friday to attacking Paul in November while he was mowing his lawn.

Boucher's attack resulted in personal injury, a felony under federal law, local Kentucky news station WLKY reported.

The attack caused multiple rib fractures, and Paul later received medical treatment for the pneumonia he contracted as a result of the rib injuries.

Boucher denied that his assault was politically motivated, and said instead it was a dispute between neighbors.

The attacker's recommended sentence is 21 months and a fine. His sentencing is scheduled for June 15.