The ratio of unemployed workers to available jobs ground to historical lows in late 2017, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, marking the strength of the economy as the jobs recovery stretches toward its ninth year.

There were just 1.1 jobless workers for each advertised job vacancy in November, the agency reported. During the worst of the recession, there were more than six unemployed people for every opening, but that ratio fell during Barack Obama's presidency and has continued to decline during President Trump's early tenure.

Tuesday's employment numbers come from the bureau's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, a report on gross hiring and firing that is released on a one-month lag from the more widely known payroll jobs report. Investors and Federal Reserve officials value the report because it contains details about the labor market's internal workings that aren't available anywhere else.

Tuesday's report was mostly in line with forecasters' expectations, showing total job openings holding steady on the month at just under 6 million, up about 4 percent on the year.

Total hiring, meanwhile, declined slightly on the month, but is also up on a year-to-year basis.

In the manufacturing sector, 355,000 people were hired in November, the second-best mark of the recovery. The high point, so far, was in August. In the month, 327,000 people also lost or quit jobs in manufacturing.

Meanwhile, 2.2 out of every 100 workers quit their jobs in the month, a rate in line with recent history. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and other Fed officials have cited the quits rate as a number to watch, because a higher number indicates that more people are confident enough in their local job markets to leave a job they already have.