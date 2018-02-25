House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., shared a "point by point refutation" to the memo from the Democrats in his committee designed to rebut the Republicans' memo on alleged government surveillance abuses.

Democrats say their memo, released Saturday afternoon, was written to counter and to provide greater context to the Republican report that was released earlier this month, which outlines abuses by the FBI and the Justice Department in regards to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application process to spy on ex-Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

“The American people now clearly understand that the FBI used political dirt paid for by the Democratic Party to spy on an American citizen from the Republican Party," Nunes said in a statement. "Furthermore, the FISA court was misled about Mr. Page’s past interactions with the FBI in which he helped build a case against Russian operatives in America who were brought to justice. It defies belief that the Department of Justice and FBI failed to provide information to a secret court that they had provided to an open federal court regarding their past interactions with Mr. Page."

He shared the House Intelligence Committee majority party's "point by point refutation" in a press release to reporters, which links to a PDF on the HPSCI website. There is also a one-page "key points" document from the committee majority.

House Intelligence ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., meanwhile, released his own "fact sheet" to supplement the minority party's memo. "Some time ago, Republicans on our committee released a declassified memo that omitted and distorted key facts in order to mislead the public and impugn the integrity of the FBI," he said in an accompanying tweet.