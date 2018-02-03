Employees from the federal agency in charge of managing the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., spent thousands of dollars at the hotel, according to receipts obtained by a government watchdog group through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The document, which Property of the People shared with the Washington Examiner, found that one employee for the General Service Administration spent more than $900 for a stay at the hotel. Another receipt showed an expenditure of $750 at the property's steakhouse, BLT Prime.

Some watchdog groups argue that the payments violate anti-corruption and self-dealing clauses in the the Constitution. However, the GSA told CNN in a statement that they do not have specific guidelines for employees in regards to using the Trump hotel.

"GSA employees are responsible for making their own lodging and meal arrangements while on official business travel, and GSA reimburses its employees at the allowable per diem rates pursuant to federal rules and regulations and GSA's Travel Policy," a spokesperson said.

However, Property of the People co-founder Ryan Shapiro argued: "Regardless of how much he makes on any individual transaction, the President is sending a signal that the White House is open for business.”

The hotel was built in the federally owned Old Post Office building in Washington, so the Trump Organization pays a fixed monthly rent to the GSA and an additional fee if the business exceeds certain sales benchmarks.

President Trump resigned from the company after he was elected and transferred his assets into a trust, though Trump appears to have the authority to dissolve the trust at any time.

A CNN report last weekend said the hotel has a below-average occupancy rate with a hefty price tag compared to its competitors in D.C.