Marijuana can be bought and sold legally for recreational use in California beginning Monday.

Hundreds of businesses have applied for temporary licenses to sell marijuana, the Los Angeles Times reported, but most cities in the state have not yet approved the legal sale of pot.

As of Friday, 49 retail licenses had been issued by the state for businesses to sell recreational marijuana.

Sales for recreational use are already permitted in cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Oakland. But at least 300 other California cities do not allow pot sales for non-medical purposes.

California voters permitted recreational sale of marijuana with a November 2016 ballot measure known as Proposition 64.

With the vote, California became one of eight states to approve the sale of weed for recreational use.

Restrictions will apply to pot sales and use in California.

Those 21 and older can purchase and possess up to an ounce of marijuana for recreational use and grow up to six plants in their homes.

State regulations prohibit smoking marijuana in many public places, including restaurants and theaters, and while driving.