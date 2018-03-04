Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus admitted Sunday the midterms will be a “challenge” for Republicans, but said Democratic impeachment talk could help their chances.

If Democrats boast too loudly that a Democratic majority in the House could mean an impeachment vote against President Trump, Priebus predicted it could help Republicans.

“The Democrats talking about impeaching and using words like that that doesn’t help them in moderate districts,” Priebus said in an interview with John Catsimatidis on 970 AM in New York.

Democratic leaders agree, and have told rank and file to quiet down on the issue. If Democrats were to flip the House, it’s unlikely Democratic leaders would allow an impeachment vote. Typically, hearings on the question of whether a president’s actions constitute impeachment is the first step.

Priebus warned Republicans they should pay attention to Florida, where hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans have migrated to the mainland and will be able to vote in the election.

“When you have about 300,000 new Floridians that have come to Florida from Puerto Rico just this year, it is something to pay attention to,” Priebus said. “And I worry that sometimes the [Republican] party isn’t paying enough attention to this issue.

“If it were me, I would make sure we have every single body on the ground that we could,” he said, adding that Florida is just one factor in an already “complicated” midterm.