Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus indicated that he believed President Trump has the correct instincts when it comes to his social media habits, though he admitted he was initially resistant to the way the president tweeted as a candidate.

Reflecting on MSNBC about time spent with Trump during the campaign, Priebus said: "I would be the guy, 'Don't tweet this. Do tweet that. Don't this, don't that.' And others chimed in, even the first lady and the family."

"But at the end of the day, he goes through the whole campaign, he's listening to people like me saying, 'Don't tweet this, don't tweet that,' and he tweeted it, and he won," he added. "So, I'm at a place now on the whole tweeting issue that I think more or less people like me were wrong, and people like him were right."

During the interview, MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt noted that Trump used to do media appearances often when he was running for president, saying he had interviewed the president 16 times as a candidate. He inquired why Trump has stopped, and Priebus said he believed the president should do more media interviews.

"Personally – it's not my business anymore – but if I were him, if I were advising him, I would say, 'Do more media.' Because I think he's really good at it," Priebus said.

He said White House staff would be relieved for several days when Trump would do a press conference.

"One thing about the president that he could do better than anyone is take an issue on and put it to bed," he said. "He did that in the West Wing."



"When he did, everything went away for a while," Priebus added. "And he was good at that."

Trump's press conferences have at times triggered public and political backlash. In August, after Priebus had left the White House, Trump said during a press conference that "both sides" had been violent during a rally in Charlottesville, Va., where a woman was killed by a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi. Following those comments, several business councils to the White House disbanded, and nonprofit organizations ceased holding fundraisers at Trump's golf club in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has done occasional interviews in recent months, including a couple during his trip to Davos, Switzerland, last month.



