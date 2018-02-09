Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus rejected reports mentioning that President Trump complained to him about John Kelly, the current White House chief of staff, who has been criticized for how he handled the resignation of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

Priebus told MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that while he did speak to Trump, the president never expressed dissatisfaction with the former Marine general as reported by The New York Times on Thursday.

"The article simply said we talked about it, and we didn't," Priebus told the host. "The president's never complained to me about Gen. Kelly."

"No. 1, he didn't do that, but No. 2, I would never bring up such a subject," Priebus said. "I'm not going to sit around and talk about the management of the West Wing. That just didn't happen."

The former Republican National Committee chairman went on to laud Kelly by calling him an American hero who has taken on a difficult job, one Kelly has referred to as the "hardest job I've ever had."

"I like John Kelly a lot. I think he's an American hero. It's a huge job," Priebus said. "When a four-star combat Marine says it's the hardest job he's ever had in his life, I think that means something."

Kelly has been under fire on multiple fronts this week, including reportedly knowing for months about allegations of spousal abuse against Porter, who resigned Wednesday, and saying some Dreamers "lazy" during the immigration debate on Capitol Hill.