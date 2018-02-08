The release date for former FBI Director James Comey's upcoming book has been moved up as pressure mounts on the agency he used to lead.

Comey's publisher, Flatiron Books, said Wednesday that the publication date would be shifted from May 1 to April 17, as the FBI is "under intense scrutiny."

Flatiron President Bob Miller and Publisher Amy Einhorn also said that there is a high demand to hear Comey's story in what has become an "urgent conversation" about the FBI, according to the Associated Press.

President Trump, along with some Republicans and his staunchest supporters, have decried the federal Russian investigation that Comey had overseen before he was fired in May last year. Now special counsel Robert Mueller is in charge of the team looking into possible collusion between Trump campaign officials and the Kremlin, but it has been beset by concerns that it has been tainted after it was found out that former FBI agents that were part of the team exchanged anti-Trump texts.

Meanwhile the FBI has also come under fire by allegations of bias following the release of the House Intelligence Committee memo that was declassified by Trump and contains allegations of surveillance abuse by the U.S. government.

According to his publisher, Comey will "explore what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it drives sound decisions" in his memoir, which has been titled "A Higher Loyalty."

After Comey was fired he said in testimony that he was pushed out after Trump demanded his loyalty and asked him to let go of an investigation looking at former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was ousted in February of 2017 after it was discovered he misled the Trump administration about his contacts with a Russian envoy.

Since revealing that he is on Twitter, Comey has consistently subtweeted the president on current events, via quotes, and in some instances issues sharp rebukes over Trump's statements and treatment of the FBI.

Last week he condemned the release of the House Intelligence Committee memo.

"That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs," Comey tweeted.

Trump saw the memo in a different light, saying over the weekend that it "totally vindicates" him in terms of Mueller's investigation.

Comey teased the coming release of his book on Tuesday, tweeting that he was putting the "finishing touches" on it and "looking forward to its release and joining the discussion about ethical leadership."

I’ve heard people have missed my photo tweets. ???? I took this yesterday during a long, peaceful walk by the Potomac on a break from putting finishing touches on my book. I’m looking forward to its release and joining the discussion about ethical leadership. pic.twitter.com/GLcDGsSWR9— James Comey (@Comey) February 6, 2018

Comey was appointed as FBI director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama and also took heat for how he reopened the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's unauthorized email server just days before she competed as the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2016 election.