Rep. Luis Gutierrez said Democrats support paying “hostage takers” for the U.S.-Mexico border wall in order to save recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“Look, I think the wall is a monumental waste of taxpayers' money, it’s to build a monument to stupidity,” the Illinois Democrat said on ABC News Sunday morning. “Having said that, if that’s what it's going to take in order to put 800,000 young men and women in this country — Dreamers — and put them in a safe place, and put them on a course to full integration in our society, I say pay it.”

There are roughly 800,000 recipients of the DACA program, known as Dreamers. The program shielded young immigrants who came into the country illegally from deportation.

“If that’s what the hostage takers of the Dreamers, if that’s their ransom call, I say pay it. And then next November, we’ll deal with the kidnappers at the election and the polls,” Gutierrez, who is a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said.

Gutierrez called the wall “despicable” and “hurtful,” but admitted he and other Democrats “are ready to sacrifice that so that Dreamers can have freedom in this country.”

“You want to build the monument to stupidity? You want to waste and you insist upon wasting $20 billion? Then I say free the Dreamers," Gutierrez said. “They’ve taken them hostage.”