Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa., will no longer seek re-election after the public backlash he received over reportedly using taxpayer dollars to settle a sexual harassment claim.

Meehan was swiftly removed from the House Ethics Committee last week after a New York Times report revealed that he used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment claim that came from a staffer decades younger than him.

While denying the allegations, he confirmed to the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that he did have a unique relationship with a young staffer, calling her his “soulmate” and he had acted “selfishly” when she entered a relationship with another man.

However, after further consideration, Meehan said the allegations have become a “major distraction” that he needs to “own” and therefore can no longer run for re-election.

“After consultation with my wife Carolyn and with my three sons, and after prayerful reflection, I write to inform you that I will not seek re-election to the United States Congress for the 7th Congressional District in 2018,” the Republican penned to his campaign chairman on Thursday. “Today I communicated the same to the office of Speaker Paul Ryan.”

Within the letter, which was obtained by the Inquirer, Meehan reiterated his original position that the allegations are not true.

“Characterizations of a romantic interest in a co-worker are not only unfair, they are wrong,” he wrote while explaining that he has never been unfaithful to his wife.

The National Republican Congressional Committee sent out a statement shortly after Meehan released his decision expressing their disappointment but thanked him for his dedication to his constituents.

"I am confident that the voters of Pennsylvania's 7th District will elect a strong conservative who will represent their values," said NRCC chairman and Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers.

Meehan is expected to complete his current term in Congress.