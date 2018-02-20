Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Fla., on Monday announced he will retire from Congress at the end of this term, making him the fourth GOP member of the House Intelligence Committee who will depart in January 2019.

"After what will be 10 years in the United States Congress representing the good people of Florida’s Heartland, it’s time to ‘hang ‘em up’ as my old football coach used to say. I will not be running for re-election to Congress in 2018,” Rooney said in a statement Monday evening. "Thank you to all of my constituents for allowing me to serve you in Washington. It has been the honor of a lifetime."

Thank you to all of my constituents for allowing me to serve you in Washington. It has been the honor of a lifetime.— Tom Rooney (@TomRooney) February 19, 2018

House Intelligence Chairman Trey Gowdy, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey have all also said they plan to leave at the end of the 115th Congress.

Rooney, who represents south-central Florida, hinted that the public should not expect him to disappear completely.

"I look forward to serving Florida again in the future in a different capacity," he wrote.

Rooney thanked his staff members and recognized his colleagues for their friendship since 2008.

"To my colleagues in the House: Representatives Herrera-Buetler, Hunter, Kinzinger, Roby, Yoder, and Dold, your unyielding friendship and loyalty will never be forgotten," Rooney added.