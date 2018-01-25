Amid speculation of an possible anti-Trump “secret society” within the Federal Bureau of Investigation amid the release of text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, it appears the reference was made in a tongue-in-cheek fashion.

ABC News reported late Wednesday that it had obtained a copy of one text message, sent the day after President Trump won the 2016 election, which mentions the “secret society."

“Are you even going to give out your calendars? Seems kind of depressing. Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society,” Page wrote.

Another text message sent from Strzok the day after the election said, “Omg I am so depressed.”

The texts were part of the batch of messages the Justice Department provided the Senate Homeland Security Committee and others on Friday.

Since ABC News' report came out, several politicos and journalists have found humor in the content of the seemingly innocuous text that sparked talk of an actual secret society.

FBI SECRET SOCIETY TEXTS, DECODED



OMG = “oust my government”LOL = “lose our leadership”BRB = “bring righteous bloodshed”TTYL = “topple tyranny, yay liberty”— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 25, 2018

Last month, it was revealed that the two exchanged anti-trump sentiments and favoritism toward Hillary Clinton, and both were involved for a period of time with the special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia probe.

Strzok, who was also a lead investigator in the investigation into Clinton's unauthorized private email server, was reportedly removed from Muller’s team in August and moved to a human resources position. Page was also previously a member of the special counsel’s team.

On Tuesday, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., claimed that the had an “informant” confirm reports of an FBI anti-Trump “secret society” meetings following Trump’s election. He asserted the details were evidence of “more than bias, but corruption at the highest levels of the FBI.”

But on Wednesday, Johnson admitted he actually was uncertain what the informant meant concerning the off-site gatherings. He also said that the committee’s attention would be on “the Clinton email scandal.”

The messages between Strzok and Page were revealed as part of an inspector general investigation concerning the FBI’s behavior during the 2016 election.