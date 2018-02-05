Reporters traveling with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday were barred from covering his horseback ride during his visit to Argentina.

Tillerson’s horse ride at Nahuel Huapi national park was reportedly being viewed as the highlight of his trip to Argentina during his week-long, five-nation diplomatic tour of Latin America, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Journalists were reportedly furious over the situation as the moment was originally scheduled as part of the press schedule.





Steven Goldstein, the undersecretary for public diplomacy at the State Department, told the Times that Tillerson had paid for the horseback ride out of his own pocket and wanted it to be a "private moment."

“He wanted to ride a horse for 25 minutes on his own,” Goldstein said.