A Republican congressman called former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee “politically intoxicated” for making a “tasteless” joke about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Sunday.

Huckabee joked Ginsburg wouldn’t be able to go to President Trump’s State of the Union because she couldn’t bring a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine to the speech. He attached a photo of Ginsburg sleeping at one of President Obama’s State of the Union addresses for effect.

“It's not fair that ppl are criticizing Justice Ginsberg (sic) for skipping SOTU! Security concerns wouldn't allow her to bring CPAP machine into House Chamber,” Huckabee tweeted.

It's not fair that ppl are criticizing Justice Ginsberg for skipping SOTU! Security concerns wouldn't allow her to bring CPAP machine into House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/9GOR4NlHkr— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 28, 2018

A CPAP machine is commonly used to treat sleep apnea.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., responded that the joke was inappropriate.

“Today’s #PIPAward goes to @GovMikeHuckabee - so politically intoxicated that he would make this despicable, tasteless joke. Sober up and stop embarrassing yourself and your family. #PIP = politically intoxicated person,” Curbelo tweeted.

Today’s #PIPAward goes to @GovMikeHuckabee - so politically intoxicated that he would make this despicable, tasteless joke. Sober up and stop embarrassing yourself and your family. #PIP = politically intoxicated person https://t.co/ktjqTKDyek— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) January 29, 2018

Ginsburg plans to skip Trump's address Tuesday night.

The spelling of Justice Ginsburg's name has been corrected.