Four House Republicans will introduce legislation Wednesday that provides $30 billion to build a border wall and fulfill President Trump's most famous campaign promise.

After Trump met in the White House with Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., said the bill would be coming on Wednesday. In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, he and other sponsors outlined the core of the bill.

"Our bill would provide $30 billion to build a wall, to invest in new technology, and to improve, modernize and expand ports of entry," they wrote.

"It would add boots on the ground: an additional 5,000 Border Patrol agents and 5,000 Customs and Border Protection officers," they added. "It would provide for the construction of additional ports of entry and a full implementation of the biometric entry-exit system, while authorizing the National Guard to provide aviation and intelligence support."

Trump and congressional Republicans agreed Tuesday that the bill they want to push would boost border security and end chain migration and the visa lottery program. The sell to Democrats is that the bill would also find a way to protect Dreamers — those immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

Democrats left the meeting without agreeing to the GOP statement outlining the broad parameters of the deal, and they oppose funding the border wall.

But Republicans are expected to push ahead anyway. Goodlatte and other GOP lawmakers said the bill fits the priorities they agreed to on Tuesday.

Among other things, it would let authorities start "cracking down on people who overstay their visas, by requiring employers to use the accurate and hugely successful E-Verify system to ensure that they hire only legal workers."

It would also ease the path for deporting gang members, felons, and registered sex offenders.

"Our bill would allow DACA beneficiaries to receive a three-year renewable legal status, codifying the program the right way — by a duly enacted statute," they added. "But to be clear, there is no new or special path to citizenship for these individuals in our bill."