A spokesperson for retired Gen. Mark Welsh, former Air Force chief of staff, confirmed Wednesday he did not authorize a dating website for supporters of President Trump to use his image, and has never used the service.

"Dean Welsh has never heard of this website, has no idea who they are, and has no association with them or any other dating site. He considers himself the happiest married man on this planet," Susan Robertson, director of communications and external relations for the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, told the Washington Examiner in an email on behalf of the school's dean, who is out of town this week.

Robertson said Welsh, who is 65 years old and has been married for decades, is not planning to sue the site Trump.Dating, but added, "it is a frustrating waste of time to correct the fraudulent use of his image and imply any association with them."

The dating website featured an official government picture of Welsh in a line-up of eligible singles. Another unknown male government official was featured in the collage.

Trump.Dating describes itself as a way to unite conservatives and Trump supporters in a country where political beliefs play an increasing role in the dating scene.

Welsh retired last year following four decades of government service. He was a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Obama administration, but never publicly endorsed or opposed Trump.

Sean McGrossier was cited as its founder and owner of the website in a recent ad on the Daily Caller. Trump.Dating is associated with Friends Worldwide.

News surfaced this week that a couple featured on the site's homepage included William Barrett Riddleberger, who was convicted of indecent liberties with a child in 1995. Images of both Riddleberger and Welsh have since been removed from the site.