Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fell ill and canceled a day of his scheduled events in Kenya, according to reports.

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea,” Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein said.

The secretary of state is currently in Africa as part of a five-nation tour. He was in Ethiopia on Friday and stopped in Djibouti for a short visit before traveling on to Nairobi, Kenya, where he arrived Friday afternoon.

Tillerson’s trip also includes stops in Chad and Nigeria.

The secretary of state spent most of Thursday night on the phone after the White House confirmed President Trump would accept an invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the Associated Press.

Some of the activities Tillerson was scheduled to attend in Nairobi will continue on, while others, including a visit to the site of the 1998 bombing at the U.S. embassy there, may be rescheduled.

The secretary of state was expected at an event Saturday for PEPFAR, which was held despite Tillerson’s absence. But a visit to the U.S. embassy, where Tillerson was scheduled to gather with U.S. diplomats, was cancelled, according to the Associated Press.

The secretary of state is expected to attend his scheduled events Sunday.