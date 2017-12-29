Rick Gates, a business associate of Paul Manafort's, asked a federal judge if he may be released from house arrest to attend New Year’s Eve festivities with his family.

Gates and his lawyers made the request Thursday and asked the court if he could “accompany his family to events for the New Year’s holiday” from New Year’s Eve on Sunday through New Year’s Day on Monday.

The events are located in Virginia, though it’s unclear what, specifically, Gates and his family will be doing.

U.S. government lawyers opposed Gates’ request.

Gates is currently under house arrest. He and Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, were indicted in October as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

A federal grand jury indicted the two on 12 counts, including tax fraud and money laundering.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty.

Gates asked for permission last month to leave his house to bring his children to school and attend Thanksgiving festivities with his family. But U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the request.