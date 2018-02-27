Energy Secretary Rick Perry plans to travel to London on Friday to discuss a potential nuclear energy agreement with oil-rich Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports.

The Trump administration is considering allowing the Saudis to enrich and reprocess uranium as part of what’s known as a nuclear cooperation agreement, or a “123 agreement.”

In exchange, the U.S. would permit Westinghouse, a bankrupt nuclear reactor business, and other American companies to build nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported.

Saudi Arabia plans to construct 16 nuclear power reactors over the next 20 to 25 years at a cost of more than $80 billion, according to the World Nuclear Association, and the Trump administration wants the U.S. to have a piece of that opportunity.

Perry is slated to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy and Industry Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

The Energy Department under Perry's leadership has aimed to beef up its focus on nuclear power.

Its fiscal 2019 budget request asks for $757 million for nuclear, a $259 million boost compared to fiscal 2017 enacted levels.

The money would be used to "revive and expand" the nation's nuclear energy sector through early stage research and development that prioritizes support for advanced manufacturing methods, instrumentation, and reactor technologies, including advanced small modular reactors, which the industry calls a "game-changing" technology.

The Energy Department in its budget says it strives to improve the "safety and effectiveness of our nuclear arsenal" while beginning the long-term process of modernizing the nation's nuclear security.

Congress would have the chance to approve any potential nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia for it to go into effect.

Some in Congress concerned about nuclear proliferation say the Trump administration has not been transparent with lawmakers about the Saudi talks.

"Congress remains in the dark about what exactly is being considered, why we may be re-evaluating our nonproliferation objectives and standards, and how and when this information is being conveyed to Saudi Arabia and other countries around the world," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said in a letter to Perry and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.