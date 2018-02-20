The niece of former French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is among the list of speakers announced for the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference to be held this week.

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, who in 2012 became France's youngest member of parliament in modern history before leaving politics in 2017, will address the annual gathering of conservatives on CPAC's opening day this Thursday shortly after Vice President Mike Pence's appearance.

Marechal-Le Pen's family is intertwined with France's National Front political party, best known for its nationalist economic and immigration policies and its anti-European Union rhetoric.

The party was founded by her grandfather, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and her aunt, Marine Le Pen, is its current president.

Marine Le Pen secured 33.7 percent of the vote in the 2017 French presidential election run-off, but was bested by opponent Emmanuel Macron of En Marche!

President Trump will also speak at the three-day conference on Friday.