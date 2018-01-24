Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday dismissed a new report that said President Trump asked acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe who he voted for, and said Trump was only trying to get to know McCabe.

"It's just a conversation," McDaniel said on CNN. "I don't think it intends all these terrible things that people are trying to put forward."

When asked if it was inappropriate for Trump to ask McCabe the question, she said it's not clear, and said she thinks Trump was only trying to get to know McCabe.

"I ask people who they vote for sometimes," she said. "I think it's just trying to get to know somebody."

According to the Washington Post, McCabe told Trump he didn't vote for any presidential candidate in the 2016 election.